Tyra Bank Takes on’DWTS’ Rumors, And: Her Response to Criticism

“Dance with the Stars” Sponsor Tyra Banks is Carrying on the trolls!

On Monday night,”Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talked with Tyra, that is not allowing her online critics receive the very best of her. She stated,”I feel a good deal of it’s that folks do not like change”

Going about the ballroom backlash when it was announced that she was carrying over for hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews,” Banks explained,”I do not read it”

Exactly what Tyra does examine: that the show’s ratings! She shared,”The evaluations are so enormous. I get the figures. I am a businessperson. It’s unprecedented how so many men and women are coming into the series.”

Banks also addressed rumors that she prohibited”Actual Dead” celebrities from competing with the series. She pointed out,”I really don’t have a thing to do with projecting with this series. Much like, nothing. Again, I believe that is hate. I am a businessperson — come forth! What [is] a few of those highest-rated TV? ) It is’Housewives.’ I need that with this display. I understand what prices. I’ve made a number of the greatest television in the background of reality tv.”