Typical Breaks Silence On Jaguar Wright’s Sexual Assault Claims Behind Him: It’s Not True

Frequent Breaks Silence On Jaguar Wright’s Sexual Assault Claims Behind Him: It’s Not True

Frequent , born Lonnie Rashid Lynn, has spoken out about the sexual assault allegations against him made with singer Jaguar Wright. During a recent interview in Philly’s Rise and pull-down Morning Show, Frequent stated he did not have any ill feelings towards Jaguar Wright, born Jacquelyn Suzette Wright-Johnson, however refused her promises. He explained,

“I want to state this, guy, God bless Jaguar. I truly don’t have some negative thoughts . I was certainly frustrated and hurt if she explained what she said on me since it was not correct. And I know folks who’ve experienced sexual intercourse and that is nothing to say if it isn’t correct.”

He included,

“Additionally, I know that she could be going through a few things which I do not know. In reality, I moved through different emotions. I was like’Man why’s she saying that? That is similar to, not correct. What’s this going to impact me’ But I started thinking’Man, I really do not understand what she is going through. ”’

As previously mentioned this past August Jaguar Wright came forward with claims which Frequent supposedly sexually attacked . Even the’Self Love’ singer detained Frequent of putting her in the mouth along with his genitals while she had been asleep. She explained,

“I wake its own morning, I think something poking me into my head and also sh*t correct, and it is just putting me in my head. And that I open my mouththis ni**a, tryna put his **k in my mouth while I am sleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn. Rashid, Common, regardless of what the f*ck that you wish to call your self. That is the reason why I stop f*cking together with him”

Following her claims from Frequent, Jaguar Wright created a public apology into Tiffany Haddish, who’s relationship Frequent .

Jaguar Wright submitted a movie to her Instagram webpage and stated,

“There is 1 person I have never addressed right, and mainly because, fact is that I have a great deal of respect because of her. I believe she’s an excellent comedian, so I believe she is a terrific philanthropist.

I only got from her webpage…I just searched through just like a month or 2, and I was only curious to check whether everything that is happening, at Hip Hop and neo soul at the moment, is impacting her at a sense at the moment since I know she is in a relationship having sadly somebody who became a goal of my investigations.

that I only wished to state to Tiffany Haddish, I have all the admiration in the world for you. We have a mutual individual in normal, Luenell Campbell, Luenell has ever talked highly of you, and there is not much that Luenell may say to me I do not accept as Bible, therefore…

that I only wanted to apologize, even to get actual fore real, should anything I’ve done has resulted in some distress”

She tickles the movie,

“My humble and sincerest apologies go out into the incomparable @tiffanyhaddish. . I started to look through your webpage and I only wanted to say I am sorry if anything I’ve done brought you distress… and you also look fantastic in that lawsuit… rockin it. . Continue being wonderful be nicely God-bless that you #sheready?”

