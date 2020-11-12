Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by fresh storm

MANILA, Philippines – A typhoon swelled rivers and manicured low-lying places because it passed across the storm-battered northeastern Philippines, leaving 13 individuals dead and 15 other lost, officials said Thursday.

The National Police reported that the casualty statistics, but gave no more specifics.

Typhoon Vamco handed north of Manila involving Bulacan and Pampanga states, toppling trees and knocking out electricity. Officials said previously that almost 200,000 individuals were evacuated, some structurally, from exposed coastal and non invasive places.

Officials stated approximately 1.9 million families were without electricity in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. Many power poles were toppledand electricity lines were knocked down along with electricity transformers were also damaged.

President Rodrigo Duterte chose a rest from an internet summit of Southeast Asian leaders to fly by helicopter across the affected regions.

“As president I promise you your government is going to do its very best to offer help in the kind of shelters, relief products, financial help and post-disaster counseling. Rest assuredthat the authorities won’t leave anyone behind. We’ll get through this emergency,” Duterte said in a televised address.

Rescue teams have been set up to inland regions in Rizal province, coast guard chief Adm. George Ursabia told DZBB radio.

Marikina town Mayor Marcie Teodoro said ferocious winds knocked down power lines leaving many places without electricity and internet services. Heavy rains also bombarded several locations along with the Marikina River was bloated. A lot of folks in Marikina town have been looking to be rescued from roofs.

“There are lots of places that don’t get bombarded but today they’re swamped, such as town hall,” he told DZBB radio.

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the government’s disaster response agency,” stated 363 rescue crews were set up comprising 1, 2 000 rescuers with 40 rubber ships.

that the typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour (80 miles ) with stronger gusts Thursday morning. It had been moving west-northwest in 30 kph (19 miles ) and had been headed to the South China Sea.

The authorities chief disaster-response bureau had shrunk to the press to relay typhoon alarms in northeastern regions ravaged by a previous typhoon, Goni, stating the bureau’s messages would not be able to be delivered by cellphones because of broken telecommunications systems.

Goni,” among the most powerful typhoons on earth this season, abandoned over 30 individuals dead or lost and damaged or destroyed over 270,000 homes, most in coastal towns. Tens of thousands of individuals remain displaced.

The Philippines is struck by roughly 20 typhoons and tropical storms every year. It’s situated on the Pacific”Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent, which makes it among the planet’s most disaster-prone nations.

Loading… Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading…

___

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan led to the report.