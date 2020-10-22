Tyler Perry Divides Internet For This Thirst Trap! And Can Be That His Peen?!

Is excessive appetite an symptom of cabin fever? Since some quarantiners are searching EXTRA hot for your’g recently!

Case in point: Tyler Perry did not just make his title for a sexual symbol, but a few well-timed thirst cubes still was able to send social networking into a tizzy. The media mogul has definitely been hitting the gym recently, and he needs us all to understand it. His latest Instagram articles have shown his slimmed-down human anatomy! Have a look!

However, Wednesday’s pic appeared to flaunt, well, a little more, shall we say.

Especially, some followers using their heads from the gutter believed they seen a particular appendage via Tyler’s thin-fabric shorts. We are going to allow you to decide for yourselves see the proof (under ):

Or as a single commenter subtly set it:

“It is the grey shorts for me”

Against all odds, the guy called Madea had lovers prepared to risk all of it. The remarks had been littered with phrases such as”zaddy” and”bite” Examples contained:

“Got damn! ) … Did everybody understand Tyler Perry was out here searching for a tasty meal, and nobody reminded me?! … Sup Zaddy. ! ”

“Tyler outside looking like a bite”

“C’mon @tylerperry!!!! Lookin like someone ZADDY”

“@tylerperry around there trying to find a four course supper my good lol”

“He’s so nice for me”

Is..is Tyler Perry becoming nice? pic.twitter.com/P6WRO0FL47

— ThickySmiley ???? (@thickysmiley) October 21, 2020

On Twitter, there was a little bit more skepticism. Some voiced their desperation, tweeting:

“I only read my TL for the very first-time today. i…. Can’t think people are, such as, unironically thirsting over Tyler Perry???”

“Me seeing my entire timeline lusting over Tyler Perry. Y’all want Jesus.”

“Can yall really think Tyler perry is hot?I thought yall were joking”

“I can not think y’all actually on here lying until God & his folks stating that Tyler Perry is nice”

y’all lusting over tyler perry??????? pic.twitter.com/wC2XizIjek

— ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@pistolsnpoetry) October 21, 2020

Others attributed the hysteria about the coronavirus catastrophe and following quarantine. For instance:

“You realize we’ve been in the home too long once you locate MADEA @tylerperry appealing. Lord it has been a long 7 weeks….”

“Ya’ll lusting over Tyler Perry tells me this outbreak is going too much. Please let that be so I will can wake up tf up. MADEA?! Madeaaaaaa?!”

Y’all of lookin in Tyler Perry using all the Googly eyes?!?! Rona, GIRL. You made the point. LET US OUT???????? Pic.twitter.com/NUJQMQB593

— Cindy Noir✨ (@Ebony_QT) October 22, 2020

LOLz! )

Using a very divisive election round the corner, we all did not recognize it’d function as a Tyler Perry thirst snare as the last straw in ripping this nation apart!

What do U believe, Perezcious subscribers? Is Tyler that the Sexiest Man Alive (Quarantine Edition)? Or has the web formally lost it? Tell us your ideas in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lionsgate/YouTube & Tyler Perry/Instagram]