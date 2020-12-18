Tyla Yaweh enlists Gunna and Wiz Khalifa on new one ‘All The Smoke’

Tyla Yaweh has dropped a new solitary, ‘All The Smoke’, bringing on Gunna and Wiz Khalifa for the explosive release.

The monitor – lifted from Yaweh’s forthcoming album ‘RAGER BØY’ – is his 3rd collaborative single in 2020. It marks Yaweh’s next collaboration with Khalifa this calendar year.

Pay attention to ‘All The Smoke’ below:

The new one marks the conclusion of a productive year for the Los Angeles rapper.

In June, Yaweh achieved his very first Billboard 100 strike with ‘Tommy Lee’, a collaboration with Put up Malone.

The track, which characteristics the lyrics “Pull up with a drum like I’m Tommy Lee”, was afterwards reworked by its namesake, with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee – acquiring previously said he was heading to “smash over” the demo drums – bringing on board Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 to set his spin on the monitor.

“I was humbled that Tyla and Article selected to title a song after me,” Lee stated in an interview with SiriusXM of his involvement. “I could not wait around to get my palms on it with them and give it my spin. We experienced a blast! They are the new rockstars! I really like them both!”

Yaweh’s 2nd solitary of the 12 months was a collaboration with DaBaby, ‘Stuntin’ On You’. It far too, acquired remix earlier this thirty day period, this time featuring DDG and Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Way back in January the rapper introduced a online video for the remix of his song ‘High Correct Now’, a collaboration with Khalifa and Inexperienced Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong. The primary edition is taken from Yaweh’s 2019 debut album, ‘Heart Full of Rage’.