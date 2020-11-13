Tyga Sued For Greater Than $200k By Former Landlord For Attempting To Pay Rent & Damages To Your House

Tyga Sued For Greater Than $200k By Deadly Landlord For Attempting To Pay Rent & Damages To Your Home

Tyga has been sued by his former landlord for allegedly not paying his rent and leaving the area a wreck when he abandoned.

Tyga‘s former spouse would be accusing the rapper of leaving his previous place he leased for a calendar year, using $32K at outstanding lease in April.

The landlord’s accusing Tyga of placing holes at the kitchen white bamboo flooring which prices $27,650, he adds that Tyga broken marble flooring and counters that prices $15,575. In addition, he alleges that Tyga ruined the walls with murals and background that prices $103,160. 25.

Tyga supposedly set up a basketball hoop that ruined the driveway and additional new locks which destroyed the entrance door. Each the extra modifications to the home were allegedly unauthorized.

Your landlord claims he tried to have this thing dissolved by mediation in May, however Tyga was supposedly not being fine. The landlord is presently suing the rapper for violation of contract and also is asking over $200k in settlement.

That is not the first time which Tyga was sued by a landlord for failure to cover. Back in 2018 a landlord accused him of not paying rent in a Beverly Hills house he had at that moment.

In 2016 a landlord tried to evict him in the Hollywood Hills home where he was residing too.

Which are the ideas on Tyga’s most current litigation with his former spouse? Tell us in the comments?