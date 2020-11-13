Tyga Responds to Landlord Lawsuit, Calls BS on Trashing L.A. Pad

Exclusive

— Tyga’s attorney, Mike Trauben, tells TMZ … the landlord’s claims are categorically frivolous and nothing more than a charade to get the rapper to give up on getting his security deposit back. Trauben also attached a letter purportedly from the property manager that says Tyga paid his rent on time, left the compound in great condition and that the rapper “would be more than welcome to rent from us again.”

The “Rack City” rapper made his argument on Instagram with a series of stories asking, “Where’s the damage?” The rapper’s calling BS on a landlord’s claims he trashed the place … posting videos that show portions of a house in pristine condition. It’s unclear when the videos were taken or if it’s the house in question.

Tyga‘s no stranger to lawsuits — particularly over unpaid bills — but he added a new wrinkle this time, according to his landlord who says he failed to pay rent AND trashed the pad.

The landlord is suing the rapper, claiming he stiffed them on $32K in rent when he left the place back in April, after renting it for about a year. But, that’s not even the worst part.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the landlord claims Tyga left gouges in the kitchen’s white oak flooring ($27,650), damaged marble flooring and counters ($15,575) and damaged walls with murals and wallpaper ($103,160.25).

What’s more … the landlord claims Tyga installed a basketball hoop that damaged the driveway, and new locks that destroyed the entry door. The landlord says Tyga never had permission to install any of that stuff.

The landlord says he tried to settle this mess through mediation in May, but claims Tyga refused to play ball. He’s now suing for breach of contract and wants more than $200K in damages.

Remember, Tyga was also sued in 2018 for failure to pay rent at a Bev Hills pad. So, ya gotta wonder, who keeps renting to this guy?

We’ve reached out to Tyga for comment, so far no word back.

Originally Published — 12:30 AM PT