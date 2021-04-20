Two More “After” Movies Planned

Filmmaker Castille Landon, currently in post-production on the third and fourth films in the “After” series, has been set to direct two more entries – one a prequel, one a sequel. He will also pen both.

The films have been based on Anna Todd’s young adult novel series and follows the loves and tribulations of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

The prequel centers on a teenage Hardin who is navigating his first love. The events of these formative years shape the bedrock of the troubled but passionate young man of the main films.

The sequel centers on Tessa and Hardin’s kids Emery, Auden, and their cousin Addy navigate the turbulent waters of growing up and trying not to make the mistakes their parents did many years ago.

Both films will be shot back-to-back this Fall. Jennifer Gibgot, Brian Pitt, Aron Levitz, Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon will all produce.

Jenny Gage helmed 2019’s “After” followed by Roger Kumble’s “After We Collided” last year. Landon helmed the yet to open “After We Fell” and “After Ever Happy”.

Source: Deadline