Two guys billed with endangering Isle of Wight oil tanker Nave Andromeda

wo males appeared in court docket charged with endangering an oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

Matthew John Okorie, 25 and Sunday Sylvester, 22, appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday. They did not enter a plea.

They will up coming seem at Southampton Crown Court docket on January 29 of up coming year.

They will continue being on bail until eventually January 29 2021 though Hampshire Constabulary go on to investigate the incident.

British specific companies stormed the Nave Andromeda tanker in about nine minutes on Sunday 29 October of this year.

The specific companies raid was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel following a tense 10-hour stand-off.