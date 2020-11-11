two Chainz Pens Letter To His Younger’Aspiring Drug Dealer’ Personal As He Explains’So Help Me God’ Cover

two Chainz is sending out a positive message into his younger self as he reflects upon his life and livelihood.

The rapper and entrepreneur contributed with a college photograph of him back if he was in 8th grade, which also functions as the cover artwork of his most recent record, So Help Me God, set to be published Friday (Nov. 13th).

He composed:

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“I understand a good deal of artists have utilized baby photos and child photographs to tell their story reveal journey, but this one else! This really is the 8th grade me personally, this is an evidence pic as most people we could not manage to purchase the image package and yes I’d on two chains, so slick’d on 3…”

two Chainz lasted:

“I had been an aspiring drug seller and also an occasional burglar ( when soda went into jail he told me when I slip, steal things I want & not desire…”

He included with a brief message to his younger self:

“when I might inform that person something now I’d tell them do not give up, times is tough, but they do not last eternally SO HELP ME GOD that FRIDAY. . Artwork by me”

Which are the ideas on two Chainz’s picture? Opinion and let us all know!