A pair have been arrested in the lookup for a lady documented lacking following she was reportedly taken to McDonald’s by a neighbour, according to reviews.

Tiolah, recognized as Tillie, vanished just after going for the food with a neighbour identified as Annmarie Lawton, 29, and a male referred to as Adam on Wednesday afternoon.

She failed to return to her home in Bedminster, Bristol, and was claimed by her mother to be lacking at 7.00pm yesterday.

The Every day Mail mentioned the pair have now been observed by law enforcement and the child is believed to be with police.

Officers have not still provided an update but are predicted to afterwards this morning.

A lot more follows.