Twitter will test Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows features in the US

According to the latest news, Twitter is opening applications to test its Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces features. As of now, only users based in the US can apply these separately for each program through Twitter’s mobile app. Note that the Super Follows feature is restricted to iOS while Ticketed Spaces is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Twitter said it will select a “small group” of users to test its new monetization features. The Super Follows feature lets users charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month while Ticketed Spaces lets them charge between $1 and $999. Users can see if they are eligible for the new “Monetization” testing options from the sidebar of the mobile app.

As far as revenue is concerned, Test group participants will initially keep 97 percent of the money they make. However, Twitter will increase its cut from 3 percent to 20 percent if a user makes a total of $50,000 on both systems.

Today, Twitter’s senior product manager Esther Crawford tweeted “we want to ensure that emerging voices are able to earn money, which is why they’ll be eligible to earn a larger share starting out. … Earning $50K+ from Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces shows that you’re getting value from these features and that they’re helping you make real .”

It is to be noted that Twitter’s 20 percent commission is lower than that of some subscription platforms. For example, Amazon owned video service Twitch takes a 50 percent cut, YouTube charges 30 percent, and OnlyFans charge 20 percent.

To be honest, there are some platforms that are charging lower fees too such as Substack charges only 10 percent and Patreon charges 5 percent. It is also worth mention, Facebook said it won’t take any commission till 2023.

