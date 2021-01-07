Twitter seeks to ban Donald Trump’s account just after Capitol violence

Twitter has locked the account of US president Donald Trump pursuing tweets that includes unsubstantiated statements about election fraud which involved alleged incitement of violence.

In the midst of a violent protest on the Capitol constructing by Trump supporters, in which one girl died, Trump asked for a prevent to the violence but included that he ‘loved’ the kinds protesting.

With even more statements that the election was ‘stolen’, Twitter has taken motion againts the President’s account.

Twitter basic safety tweeted: ‘Future violations of the Twitter Policies, which includes our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats guidelines, will end result in long term suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.

As a result of the unparalleled and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have necessary the removal of 3 @realDonaldTrump Tweets that had been posted previously today for recurring and extreme violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Security (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

‘This usually means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hrs next the elimination of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not taken out, the account will continue to be locked.’

To see this movie you should help JavaScript, and take into consideration upgrading to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Previously, Twitter cited Trump’s tweets in violation and stopped replies, retweets and likes.

Later on, Twitter safety extra: ‘As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent scenario in Washington, D.C., we have necessary the removal of 3 @realDonaldTrump Tweets that have been posted earlier now for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity plan.’

To see this movie please enable JavaScript, and contemplate upgrading to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

movie

Much more : Donald Trump blames deadly riot he begun on his ‘sacred’ election acquire being ‘stripped away’

Far more : Pro-Trump protesters loot the Capitol creating in the course of Washington rampage