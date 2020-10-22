Twitter Responds into Donald Trump’s Alleged Password Crack

Twitter is currently reacting to the accounts a Donald Trump‘s account has been hacked in to and his password has been disclosed.

Victor Gevers, a security researcher, stated he suspected Trump’s password,”maga2020! )” And managed to get access with no two-factor authentication setup.

But, Twitter is currently responding to the claim, stating,”We have seen no evidence to corroborate the claim, such as by the article printed in the Netherlands today.”

Victor states he was able to hack once before years back. Back in 2016, Victor explained the president’s speech has been”yourefired,” his own catchphrase in The Apprentice.

What Victor states he’d is against the law under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. It’s illegal to get anyone else’s account without consent.

There’s another large Trump Twitter information…