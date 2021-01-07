Twitter locks Donald Trump’s account and threatens to ban him immediately after posts about violence at US Capitol

witter has locked Donald Trump’s account for 12 hours and threatened to ban him if he breaks proceeds breaking its regulations.

In the posts, Mr Trump requested those involved to go dwelling but known as them “very special” and claimed “we like you”.

He also repeated his false claim that he gained the election.

Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Twitter had in the beginning censured the tweets, halting end users from replying or sharing them. It positioned a warning label on the posts that indicated they bundled heightened the risk of violence.

The posts then disappeared. It was not straight away apparent if they had been deleted by president or by Twitter.

Twitter has mentioned that Mr Trump’s account will be locked and it could be suspended totally if he proceeds to crack the procedures.

A suspension would imply that Mr Trump be unable to share new posts. It is also attainable that his outdated tweets would no for a longer period be obvious.

“As a final result of the unparalleled and ongoing violent scenario in Washington, DC, we have demanded the elimination of 3 @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were being posted earlier today for recurring and severe violations of our Civic Integrity plan,” Twitter wrote in a series of posts on its ‘Safety’ account.

“This indicates that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 several hours adhering to the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not eliminated, the account will remain locked.”