Twitter Drags Peter Gunz Over 'Cheaters' Promo

Seconds ago, MTO News reported Peter Gunz was tapped as the new server for the popular reality tv series, Cheaters — however societal networking is clowning him following the trailer fell Sunday.

Back in February, the prior Love & Hip Hop: New York celebrity shared a picture of him using the Cheater emblem along with the caption:”Who better to help you grab a more rapid than Peter? Do not ask no questions simply melody the f*ck at!!

Gunz is most likely best known for his appearance Love & Hip Hop: New York, in which he juggled two girls — becoming in warmer and warmer water every season until he abandoned the series.

“I had been cheating, I will not actually lie,” Peter informed HollywoodLife at 2017. “I am a husband, horrible boyfriend, I can not even deny this.”

His spouse at the moment, Amina Buddafly defended him:”On TV, folks do not see just how much a fantastic man he actually is. If you meet with him in person and you are around him, that is the man you have to understand.”

Listed below are a Couple of responses to this preview: