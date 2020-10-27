Twitter BLASTS Drake Over 34th Birthday Party Menu -‘No Dark Folks Food’!!

Drake formally turned 34 years old nowadays, MTO News has discovered. And in his birthday October 24th, Champagnepapi threw a star-studded celebration for himself.

Initial Drake maintained a fancy celebration because of his birthday at Los Angeles on Friday, following flying on Air Drake (his personal airplane, ICYMI) out of Canada. From that point, the rapper allegedly turned up in Las Vegas on Saturday, on his true birthday for two.

DRAKE GETS DRUNK OUT OF HIS MIND – GOES ON LIVE

Listed below are a few videos out of Friday’s supper:

Even though the dinner setting appeared good the food available on your menu is causing a lot of stir on social networking.

Lots of folks assert that the food provided was”dull” and not intended for”Black folks.”

For your very first class, there has been a pick involving fried calamari with a side of red sauce, also a sushi dish, caesar salad, and also infant kale salad.

The next class, nevertheless, is what’s causing concern, especially the mac Burger cheese choice. The menu choice read it comprised sun-dried tomato, caper, parsley, and raisins. What’s in the hell???

Twitter is currently likely in about Drake: