Twitch Prime: How To Link Your Accounts for Amazon Prime and Twitch: The Simple Way

You’ve probably heard of Twitch if you’ve spent a lot of time playing video games in recent years. You might not be aware that the platform has its own version of Prime and is really owned by the much larger Amazon.

This is our in-depth explanation of Twitch Prime, including what you get for signing up for the service and if it’s worth your money.

Describe Twitch Prime.

Technically, Twitch Prime isn’t really a separate service at all; rather, it’s one of the many rewards of being a member of the main Amazon Prime program, with additional bonuses for those who link their Twitch and Amazon accounts.

What Is the Price?

Since Twitch Prime is a feature of Amazon Prime, you’ll need to purchase a complete Prime membership to access it. But don’t worry; the cost will probably be well worth it.

For either £7.99/$12.99 per month or £79/$99 for a year, which works out to about £6.58/$8.25 per month, you may join Prime. If you’ve never used the service before, keep in mind that Prime also offers a one-month free trial, so be sure to sign up to test it out.

Students can receive an even better deal by receiving six months of Prime for free, after which they can renew their membership at a significantly reduced price and still enjoy all the benefits of Twitch Prime.

For £5.99/$8.99, you may purchase a membership to simply the Prime Video service; however, you won’t have access to any of the benefits of Twitch Prime.

What Advantages Do You Enjoy?

Free Games with Prime is the biggest Twitch-specific perk. Every month, Prime members receive a selection of free PC games, which is pretty much what it says on the tin. These games are all completely free and yours to keep for life.

Free Games on Twitch Prime for June 2022:

4 Far Cry

Getting off Monkey Island

FIA World Rally Championship, WRC 8

Calico

Astologaster

Obtain the Beats

A monthly selection of free in-game goodies for some of the biggest games available—typically free skins, vehicles, loot, or in-game currency, with a few Twitch Prime exclusives—is the next major reward after the free games.

Some of these involve particular alliances with popular games, such as unique Prime Gaming Bundles for games like FIFA 22, League of Legends, and Pokemon Go.

League of Legends, GTA Online, Warframe, Roblox, Apex Legends, and many more games presently offer free loot, skins, and other bonuses. However, this list can change each month, so check back often to see what’s available right now.

There are advantages to Twitch itself as well. Your Let’s Plays will be completely uninterrupted thanks to the major perk of ad-free viewing, but you’ll also get special emotes, chat colors, a royal chat badge, and a new channel subscription every month. All of the benefits of Twitch Prime are listed above, but you can also receive them from Amazon Prime.

The primary benefit is still unlimited one-day delivery, but you’ll also gain access to cloud storage, the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, specials on videogame pre-orders, and more. To learn more, see our complete overview of Amazon Prime’s benefits.

Amazon Prime Day Gifts for 2022

Along with the usual monthly giveaways, Amazon often offers something unique on the days of its major sales. Now that the next two-day Prime Day extravaganza is scheduled to take place between July 12 and 14, 2022, many people are curious as to what Twitch Prime members will receive

After all, Twitch Prime members received exclusive drops in 2021, including a free copy of Battlefield 4, one of the best online shooters ever, a 50% discount on your first channel subscription on Twitch so you can support your favorite streamers, and Loot Cave savings as well.

It’s safe to assume that things will remain much the same this year, with Amazon probably giving every Twitch Prime subscription at least one free game and possibly more, along with even more freebies for games like League of Legends and GTA Online to give you an advantage over your rivals.

As soon as Amazon confirms the information, we’ll of course update this area, so be sure to come back soon to make sure you don’t miss out on any Twitch Prime prizes in honor of Prime Day.

How Can I Join?

You can sign up for Amazon Prime straight through Twitch or Amazon if you aren’t already a subscriber.

To take full use of Twitch Prime if you already have an account, you must link your Amazon and Twitch accounts after signing up. Simply go here and log in with both accounts to use all the new features.

