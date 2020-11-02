‘Twist’ Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30, Shot at Texas

Exclusive

— Eddie’s rep tells us That He Had Been shot in the Gut while he was out his girlfriend’s Flat.

The rep says nobody was arrested yet and it is uncertain what resulted in the shooting.

Actor Eddie Hassell — many famous by NBC’s”Surface” — has died after being taken… TMZ has heard.

Eddie’s rep tells us that he had been murdered early Sunday morning someplace in Texas on what seems like a carjacking. His staff is working on acquiring additional details, but they affirm he’s, in actuality, expired.

While he did not have too many major roles in films or TV showsthat he acted at a significant variety of these over recent years. He is perhaps best known for playing with Phil Nance at”Surface” to get a lot of episodes. He also starred as Eddie Suarez at”Devious Maids” for just a little.

Other acting credits include a part in”The Kids Are All Right,””Family Weekend,””‘Til Death,” and other cameos at a bunch of additional show and flicks such as”2012,””Longmire,””Jobs,””Bones,””Southland,””Warrior Road,””Studio 60 around the Sunset Strip,””Bomb Town,” and additional endeavors.

Apart from being an actress, Eddie was a enthusiastic surfer and skater — he’s also a published writer, having written,”Someone Must Tell YouStartling Revelations and Truths That Will Help You Improve Your Life”

He had been 30 years old.

RIP