Twelve people caught hiding in Tier 4 restaurant for game of dominoes

A dozen individuals have been fined for breaking Tier 4 Covid-19 constraints following actively playing dominoes in a cafe.

Officers observed the team hiding in a dark space when they entered the building in Whitechapel, east London.

A movie introduced by the Metropolitan Law enforcement displays the cafe owner saying: ‘They’re actively playing dominoes.’

Law enforcement reported he 1st experimented with to stall officers right before claiming the only folks inside of were being workers.

The dozen people today who had gathered to enjoy games were being all handed set penalty notices, although Tower Hamlets Council has been asked to take into account issuing a fine to the operator of the cafe.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw mentioned: ‘The guidelines under Tier 4 are in put to hold all of us protected, and they do not exempt people from collecting to enjoy online games with each other in basements.

‘The truth that these people hid from officers evidently shows they realized they were being breaching the procedures and have now been fined for their actions.’

