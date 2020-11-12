TV Deals Black Friday 2020: It’s Time To Finally Upgrade Your Old TV

Scroll To See More Images

Who said you had to wait until Black Friday to get ah-mazing discounts on TVs?? Well, we certainly didn’t. It’s only mid-November, and Black Friday TV deals have already begun, too late to watch Hocus Pocus on repeat, but just in time for your Hallmark holiday movie marathon. You don’t even need to line up in the cold after a very filling Thanksgiving dinner to get these deals—you can just order them from your cozy home and have them all set up before Turkey Day. Yes, it’s that easy.

Just think about it: As it gets colder, we’re going to be spending a lot more time inside than we already have for the past few months, so you might as well make sure you’re watching the new season of The Crown on as big and high-resolution a screen as possible. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to miss any of the historically-accurate Princess Diana costumes due to a pixelated TV screen.

Right now, tons of TVs are hundreds of dollars off thanks to early Black Friday deals. Black Friday szn truly is the best time to upgrade your TV, and get one that’s a little nicer than you might normally splurge for. If you can pay just $200 for a $400 smart TV with voice-activated Google Assistant and Alexa, why wouldn’t you? Did I mention that you can change the channel with your voice? That’s a game-changer for people who constantly lose track of the remote—aka me. TBH, I need a Black Friday sale on replacement remotes!

I digress—back to the deals. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have already begun rolling out their electronics sales, so you’d better take advantage before they disappear. Stop that Great British Baking Show binge for five minutes and get shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

TCL 40″ 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV

If you need a good mid-size TV, you better pounce on this deal now. This smart TV has built-in Roku and can be voice-controlled by Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, it’s currently $100 off.

Samsung 70″ Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Score this whopper of a 4K TV before Black Friday even starts. It’s $220 off as we speak, so you can save that cash for your next Zara splurge or even more Black Friday buys.

TCL 55″ Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

If you want to upgrade your tiny TV to a bigger one, this is a great deal. You get a beautiful 4K picture with Chromecast and Google Assistant built in. And most importantly, you’ll keep $150 in your pocket.