Turning the Pink tide – teams who have averted defeat at Anfield in current yrs

Liverpool dropped details at home for only the third time in two years as West Brom drew 1-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Right here, the PA information agency appears to be like at the end result in mild of the latest tendencies.

Two a long time of dominance

Considering the fact that the get started of January 2019, Liverpool’s property file in the Leading League reads performed 36, gained 33, drawn three, dropped none.

The Baggies joined Leicester and Burnley as the only browsing groups to steer clear of defeat in that time.

Liverpool 1 Leicester 1, January 30, 2019

Liverpool, on the lookout to capitalise on title rivals Manchester City’s defeat to Newcastle the earlier working day, flew out of the blocks as Sadio Mane gave them the direct with scarcely far more than two minutes on the clock. But Harry Maguire equalised in first-fifty percent stoppage time and although the end result took Liverpool 5 details obvious, Metropolis went on to triumph in a extraordinary title race.

Liverpool 1 Burnley 1, July 11, 2020

Klopp’s quest for a 100 per cent history at residence in the Premier League fell at the penultimate hurdle inspite of Andy Robertson’s outstanding headed opener. Nick Pope made a string of great will save, Jay Rodriguez equalised in the next half and the Clarets even had a late prospect to gain it when Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit the crossbar.

Liverpool 1 West Brom 1, December 27, 2020

Again Mane scored an early opener, this time in the 12th minute of a dominant initial-half functionality. Liverpool could not set the game to mattress, however, and an improved second 50 percent from Allardyce’s facet culminated in Semi Ajayi’s 82nd-moment header spinning in off the put up.

Very last reduction at palms of Allardyce

The past Leading League website visitors to gain at Anfield have been Allardyce’s Crystal Palace facet on April 23, 2017.

Philippe Coutinho’s absolutely free-kick put Liverpool ahead halfway by the initial half but former Reds striker Christian Benteke levelled just in advance of the crack and headed a second-fifty percent winner.

Due to the fact then, even so, Klopp’s guys are unbeaten in 67 household league game titles, with 55 wins. Their 12 draws in that time incorporate former factors for both Burnley, in September 2017, and West Brom three months later on.

Play it yet again, Sam

Contrary to the overpowering the greater part of Klopp’s Leading League contemporaries, Allardyce offers a crack-even history from him in the competitiveness.

Benteke, then at Liverpool, gave Klopp victory in their to start with assembly in December 2015, when Allardyce was in cost of Sunderland – but the Black Cats arrived from 2- down with eight minutes to go to attract that season’s return fixture.

Palace’s win levelled the Allardyce-Klopp collection and each individual league game since has been drawn – the two Merseyside derbies in Allardyce’s spell at Everton in 2017-18, moreover Albion’s exploits on Sunday.

Klopp can assert a slight edge in their 7 all round meetings just after Liverpool conquer Everton in the FA Cup in January 2018, Virgil Van Dijk with a late winner on his Reds debut.

