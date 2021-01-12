Trump visits US-Mexico border to endorse wall undertaking

Donald Trump is checking out the US-Mexico border in Texas to endorse one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against unlawful immigration and making a wall along the southern border.

t is President Trump’s very first time showing up in community considering the fact that a violent mob of his supporters sieged the nation’s Capitol final week in an effort to halt the tranquil transition of electrical power.

President Trump claimed in Alamo that the wall has been vital for securing the border.

He claims he has set an end to “immigration chaos”, even with the troubles his administration established with its baby separation policy and attempted vacation bans.

In advance of he spoke, President Trump made use of a marker pen to at the time again indicator his autograph on a plaque on the wall.

PA