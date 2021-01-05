Trump tells rally ‘there’s no way we lost’ and slams ‘rigged election’ as Shortly as he can take to stage in advance of GA run-offs

PRESIDENT Donald Trump talks about his rigged election results the 2nd he techniques onstage at a marketing campaign celebration in Georgia for tomorrow’s tight race that would decide Senate control.

Seemingly forgetting why he’s there in the 1st location, Trump claims he’ll go down swinging when finding what he considered his rigged election overturned as a substitute of campaigning on behalf of two Republican Senators forward of their races tomorrow.

1

“That was a rigged election,” were being Trump’s initially terms of the evening.

“They’re not using this White Home,” Trump claimed of Democrats right before promising “we’re heading to battle like hell.”

Extra to comply with…

For the latest information on this tale keep checking again at Sun On the net.

The Sun is your go to place for the greatest superstar information, football information, authentic-daily life tales, jaw-dropping images and should-see movie.

Download our great, new and enhanced cost-free App for the finest at any time Sunshine On the web expertise. For Apple iphone click below, for Android click below.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/TheSunUS and abide by us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSunUS.