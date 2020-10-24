Trump Supporter Seems to Twist Up White Power Symbol in Rally

Perform Movie Articles C-SPAN

President Trump‘s got himself a costar in his Most Recent rally in Florida — among His Own Fans who Can Not Quit Rooting what Resembles the white power Hands Emblem in Obvious Perspective of cameras.

Look carefully at the movie from Trump’s Friday rally in The Villages in Central FL… the man seated from the audience above the President’s left shoulder made the’fine’ emblem… commonly linked today with all the white power movement.

What is more… the man flashing it’s also sporting a black coat with yellow printing, which some people are promising matches with the emblem to the Proud Boys.



When you realize… Trump denied to denote white supremacy through the first Presidential debate, and told the alt-right team Proud Boys into”return and stand .”

The man positioned supporting the President clearly was not bashful about using the hands emblem as he increased it nearly every time that there was an ovation. POTUS never recognized him, and it is possible that he never watched the gesture was created.

Nevertheless, 11 days prior to Election Day… it is a menacing sight.