Rapper and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Lil Pump did not really register to vote at the 2020 US Presidential election, voter documents confirm.

The rapper made a language in Trump’s closing pre-election rally at Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 2.

As The Smoking Gun file, Pump — actual title Gazzy Garcia — does not seem as a registered voter from the Florida records. After purchasing a home in Miami Beach a year ago that is enrolled because his’principal residence’, it’d be the Florida documents he could be recorded on’d he enrolled to voteand his own absence from the documents was supported by means of a manager for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

Residents in Florida needed to be enrolled to vote at the November 3 election October 5. It was not until October 26, however, that Generator first shared his service for Trump, yelling at a since-deleted Instagram Story:”Fuck I seem just like paying an additional 33 in taxation for Biden, bitch butt n****? Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.”

Donald Trump CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Pictures

The day prior to the election,” he joined Trump in the Michigan rally, and where the President wrongly referred to him because Lil Pimp.

“Hello everyone the way you guys sense?” Vacuum said into the audience at the rally. “I have come here to state Mr President I love all you’ve done for our nation. You brought the troops home and do the ideal thing. MAGA 202020 do not overlook that!”

Lil Generator dropped 300,000 Instagram followers following his acceptance of Donald Trump before the US presidential elections.

The day following the election (November 4), DJ Akademiks shared with a set of screenshots showing metal’s IG followers have fallen in 17.3million into 17m, seemingly thanks for his public support of their president.

Donald Trump was conquered by Democrat nominee Joe Biden at the 2020 election, even together with Biden now sitting 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. Trump remains to officially concede the election, even however, repeatedly asserting voter fraud and submitting several suits in crucial swing states.