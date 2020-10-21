Trump Storms From 60 Minutes Interview With Leslie Stahl – Subsequently Chastises HER For Not Wearing A Mask?!

as we creep closer towards election day, we have been anticipating President Donald Trump‘s antics to be increasingly more foolish (and jagged ). Unfortunately, he has definitely been showing us directly.

Along with an ill-advised yield into the campaign path while being treated with an experimental medication cocktail for his instance of coronavirus, he’s been lashing out in federal statistics such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, not to mention rival Joe Biden, in addition to members of the media. He is even yelling for his enemies to be wrapped up than normal — calling terrorists offenders.

On Tuesday, the president sat down with”criminal” Leslie Stahl to a meeting 60 Minutes on CBS. According to CNN,” Trump”suddenly ended” the dialogue after around 45 moments and”advised the system that he thought they had sufficient substance to utilize ” Then he refused to look for a scheduled”walk and talk” meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

Seriously?! It is a one time interview! It is just like a debate in which he is the sole offender, and he can not actually get it all the way throughout?!

What upset him ??

One resource to your New York Times indicated that the meeting conducted more than the president’s aides had prepared for. Leaving since he was tired and antsy is really a childish but honestly unsurprising reason now. We have heard from a number of sources over the years the way he is not able to examine intellect briefs of any period and needs to be known by title every so often in order to not drop interest in virtually any demonstration.

Other resources stated he had”grown annoyed with Ms. Stahl’s lines of questioning,” which lines up along with his oft-repeated lineup regarding being treated”unfairly” from the press, i.e. confronting any kind of criticism or responsibility.

Within a much less unexpected twist of events,” Trump additional gas to the flame of this controversy Twitter after the left wing interview. He tweeted a short clip of Stahl talking with just two masked CBS manufacturers. He composed:

“Lesley Stahl of all 60 Minutes not wearing a mask at the White House following her meeting . More to come back.”

Lesley Stahl of all 60 Minutes not having a mask at the White House following her meeting . More to come. Pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Oh, so NOW we caution for wearing masks???

We will not even get into just how absurd it is for Trump to criticize Stahl for not wearing a mask following mocking coronavirus security regulations for the whole period of the outbreak. However, for the record, the NYT affirmed the reporter (who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 before from the stunt ) wore her mask on entering the White House upwards before the filmed meeting . The whole CBS team was also examined before the fire.

The president followed his hypocritical accusation using a pair of articles that apparently support the concept that he walked since he did not like the questions he had been asked. He tweeted:

“I’m very happy to tell you , for the interest of precision in reporting, so I am contemplating publishing my interview with Lesley Stahl of all 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be carried out so that everyone can find a glimpse of just what a FAKE and also BIASED meeting is about……Everybody should compare this dreadful Electoral Intrusion using all the newest interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Thus, having to respond to your activities as a pioneer in your own words would be the”electoral intrusion”? An invasion about what? Your capacity to lie your way to another term?

Notice the wording he’s”contemplating submitting” it btw. As usualhe places like he’s any smoking gun proof, not presents itacts as though he has been exonerated. Each and every moment.

We would also like to indicate that emptiness to the media is a part of fascist leadership. And when Trump does not have enough time to sit during a meeting that is not completely favorable for him (or licking his boots cough, Fox News( cough), that is not a quality we are searching for in a president… along with his other terrible qualities.

Trump’s look on 60 Minutes, that will contain interviews with Pence, Biden, also Kamala Harris — has been set to broadcast on Sunday. We will be quite curious to find out what all the fuss has been about afterward (unless Trump releases it of course!) .

