Trump Promises Legal Battle in New Tweetstorm

A day of rest did nothing to attract lame duck President Donald Trump any nearer to the fact of defeat following significant systems around Saturday (Nov. 7) known as the election to get President-elect Joe Biden and also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Trump unleashed a torrent of incendiary comments and untrue accusations at an morning Twitterstorm only after 8 AM Sunday (Nov.8), hours afterwards Biden appeared as the champion, amassing 270 Electoral College votes and scoring big in Pennsylvania. The victory came after times of doubt as election officials pored over dozens of mail-in ballots, that slowed the procedure.

RELATED: Donald Trump will not Accept Election Defeat

“We consider these individuals are thieves,” Trump tweeted Sunday, citing an unidentified poll. “The major city servers are tainted. This is a stolen election. Finest pollster at Britain wrote that this morning which this obviously was a brand new electionthat it is not possible to envision Biden outran Obama in a number of those countries.”

The tweets, that have been angrier than those sent Saturday, came as close consultants have been reported to be coming about devoting, in accordance with CNN.

So poor were the tweets which Twitter additional notes hard the allegations. Watch below: