Donald Trump seems poised to drop the United States Presidency. And it seems he is performing the UNTHINKABLE to attempt to continue to his political ability. Based on new reports Donald Trump and people that are connected with him,” leaked a movie on the weekend that’s being known as a”Hunter Biden S*X Tape”

LINK TO THE ALLEGED VIDEO

MTO News has verified that numerous videos and graphics supposedly showing Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with a female and using medication were uploaded onto a Chinese electronic video stage Saturday evening.

From Monday morning, these videos were anywhere.

TRUMP LOSES HIS FAKE HAIR

The movies and graphics seem to have been uploaded with one user GTV, a firm situated in April 2020 by indigenous billionaire Guo Wengui along with Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Trump.

“U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party among the very successful political cases of this BGY app,” the text into one of those movies reads. “He’s also a goal of the CCP’s 3F program, which intends to’collapse, neglect, and dropped,’ to weaken, ruin and kill America!”

The movie alleges to reveal Hunter Biden smoking everything looks like crystal meth while getting a romantic experience with a girl.

LINK TO THE ALLEGED VIDEO