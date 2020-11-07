Trump Had Been Golfing After Joe Biden Had Been Declared Winner of Election

Breaking News

President Trump Gets his head in the sand, or Even more Correctly, the sand Snare… since he tried to Divert himself from Fact by Simply hitting the links as Joe Biden was Announced Another President of America.

DT abandoned the White House early Saturday morning en route, initially, to an unidentified place… that, as it was, was his golf club at neighboring Sterling, VA to golfing with a few people. Seems as though he knew exactly what was coming — he is scattered around.

Here is the kicker… the photograph above was shot the second Biden had been announced the following President. Trump was teeing off onto a processor taken… all by his lonesome, standing beside a cart. SAD!

It is uncertain if he has formally heard the information or maybe not — or even if he is turning a blind eye before he absolutely must. Regardless, he is in for a rude awakening when he puts back to D.C…. as we have shown that you, the roads are lined with folks celebrating Biden’s success.

Attempting for(e)get about it will not last indefinitely — moment to wake up and smell the roses.