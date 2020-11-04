Trump Falsely Claims Victory on Election Night, Does Not Need Staying Votes to Be Counted

Donald Trump fully considers he has won the 2020 presidential elections even though countless votes still have never been counted.

The present President of the USA basically gave a victory speech at the wee hours of Wednesday morning (November 4) in the White House at Washington, D.C.

Trump essentially said he is the victor at battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina, in which votes are still being counted. He said if he does not win those countries, it could be “fraud on the American people.”

“That really is an embarrassment to our nation,” Trump said. “We had been getting prepared to acquire this electionfrankly we did win this election now ”

He added,”We need all votes to discontinue, we do not need them to come across some ballots in 4 o’clock each afternoon and put them into the listing. It is a really sad moment. We’ll win this, as far as I am concerned we have won”

Trump makes it look as though people are still voting,” but what’s happening is that nations are only counting votes which were already forged throughout the legal retirement period.

The language has been made only hours later Trump falsely asserted that the Democrats want to throw the election.