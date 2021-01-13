Trump claims he’s at ‘zero risk’ of removing from place of work and insists speech to Capitol riot mob was ‘totally appropriate’

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as protesters check out to break into the Residence Chamber at the U.S. Capitol AP

Police officers use pepper spray on pro-Trump protesters all through the clashes REUTERS

U.S. Capitol Law enforcement maintain protesters at gun-place around the Home Chamber within the U.S. Capitol AP

An explosion brought about by a law enforcement munition is observed while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump get in entrance of the U.S. Capitol Developing in Washington REUTERS

A protester is viewed hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber Getty Images

Smoke fills the walkway outdoors the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol AP

A supporter of US President Donald Trump struggles with a riot policeman after the protester pushed a line of law enforcement outdoors the Capitol making AFP by way of Getty Illustrations or photos

People today shelter in the Dwelling gallery as protesters check out to split into the Household Chamber at the U.S. Capitol AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outdoors the Senate Chamber within the Capitol AP

Trump supporters test to break via a police barrier AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump places water in his eyes right after U.S. Capitol Law enforcement deployed a chemical agent outside of the U.S. Capitol AP

Trump supporters consider to split via a police barrier, AP

Law enforcement keep a check out on demonstrators who tried using to split through a law enforcement barrier AP

Donald Trump President Donald Trump speaks at a rally AP

With the Washington Monument in the qualifications, people today attend a rally in guidance of President Donald Trump around the White Dwelling AP

Demonstrators break Television devices outside the the U.S. Capitol AP

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump collect in front of the U.S. Capitol Making in Washington, REUTERS

Law enforcement confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they show on the 2nd ground of the U.S. Capitol around the entrance to the Senate following breaching security defenses, in Washington REUTERS

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in entrance of the U.S. Capitol Setting up in Washington REUTERS

Regulation enforcement officers drive again from supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol throughout a protest towards the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election effects by the U.S. Congress REUTERS

Protesters clash with Capitol police through a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election success by the U.S. Congress REUTERS

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol AP

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his fingers in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and all-around the U.S. Capitol in Washington REUTERS

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Accomplice fight flag on the next ground of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate immediately after breaching security defences in Washington, REUTERS

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump go over their faces to shield from tear gasoline for the duration of a clash with law enforcement officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington REUTERS

Trump supporters clash with law enforcement and stability forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol AFP via Getty Illustrations or photos

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a fuel mask as he protests just after storming the US Capitol AFP by way of Getty Visuals

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest within the US Capitol AFP through Getty Images

Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence talk right before a joint session of the Dwelling and Senate convenes to rely the Electoral Faculty votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington AP

The Household Chamber is empty right after a hasty evacuation as protesters attempted to split into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol AP

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up particles and particular belongings strewn throughout the flooring of the Rotunda in the early early morning hrs just after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington AP

Harm is noticeable in the hallways in the early early morning hrs following protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington AP

Congress staffers barricade on their own soon after Trump supporters stormed within the US Capitol in Washington, DC AFP by using Getty Photos

Tear gasoline is launched into a group of protesters all through clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Setting up REUTERS

Congress staffers hold up their palms although Capitol Police Swat teams test all people in the place as they safe the ground of Trump suporters in Washington, DC AFP through Getty Photographs

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a gasoline mask and holds a bust of him immediately after he and hundreds of others stormed stormed the Capitol making AFP through Getty Visuals

Congress staffers barricade themselves right after Trump supporters stormed within the US Capitol in Washington, DC AFP by means of Getty Photographs

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Constructing after a pro-Trump mob stormed the constructing Getty Illustrations or photos

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda AFP by using Getty Images

A professional-Trump mob gathers within the Senate chamber in the U.S. Capitol after teams stormed the building Getty Visuals

Law enforcement with guns drawn stand in close proximity to a barricaded door as protesters try out to split into the Property Chamber at the U.S. Capitol AP