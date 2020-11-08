Breaking News

President Trump has broken his silence Joe Biden‘s Proposed Success of the presidential Elections — Stating it Is still too early to Predict, Also vowing to fight to the bitter Conclusion.

DT’s first opinions since Biden had been declared the proposed winner by numerous news outlets arrived in the shape of an official announcement Saturday, instead of his typical tweet. He has over 240 characters-worth of all complaints.

The gist of this is… Trump thinks Biden and social press are teaming him up to possess JB”falsely present as the winner,” which they do not need”the fact to be vulnerable.” He proceeds to say that this election is far from over.

Trump points outside Biden hasn’t yet been certified as the winner at any countries, notably in contested types such as Pennsylvania, in which 45 repeatedly maintained corruption and fraud from the count. He makes the clear point… that is that votes determine elections, but not the press.

The sitting President reaffirmed his goal to begin taking legal actions on Monday — insisting on getting every legal vote . He proceeded to state that just a celebration — such as the Dems — participated in wrongdoing would withstand observers from the count chambers, also finishes his rant by asking…”What’s Biden concealing?”

Regardless of the fact that there haven’t been any reports of significant flaws in ANY of those countries, Trump appears convinced of the contrary… as well as to the stage, with no evidence.

He is gonna die on this mountain, it appears — but in the close of the afternoon, a determination will be reached on his own allegations one way or the other. ‘Til afterward, Trump is not conceding anything to anybody.