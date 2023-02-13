‘Trugoy The Dove’ The American Rapper’s Unfortunate Death: All You Need To Know

David Jude Jolicoeur, commonly known by his stage name Trugoy the Dove and Dave, was an American rapper, producer, and member of the hip-hop collective De La Soul. He died on February 12, 2023. Jolicoeur belonged to the Spitkicker group as well. His rap in the second verse of the Gorillaz song “Feel Good Inc.” gained much notoriety. Jolicoeur was born to Haitian-American parents on September 21, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, but was raised in the Long Island hamlet of East Massapequa. In the 1980s, Jolicoeur, Vincent Mason, and Kelvin Mercer were close friends who went to the same high school in the Amityville neighbourhood of Long Island. Following their decision to start a rap group.

David Jude’s cause of death

David Jolicoeur was an American rapper and producer known by the monikers Trugoy the Dove and, more recently, Dave. David Jude Jolicoeur was his full legal name. At 54, David Jolicoeur passed away on February 12, 2023. Nobody knows why the rapper, known by his stage name Trugoy the Dove, passed away.

But the American musician had spoken openly throughout the previous few years about his congestive heart problems. His management company reported his passing. The other names for Jolicoeur were Trugoy the Dove and Dave. Jolicoeur also belonged to the Spitkicker collective. In the second stanza of the popular Gorillaz song Feel Good Inc, he became well-known for his rap.

Fans named him “D” La Do” “or his unkempt dreadlock hairstyle. Congestive heart failure was his condition, and Jolicoeur had previously acknowledged that a LifeVest machine was permanently affixed to him. Trugoy was not present with his friends when De La Soul performed at the Grammy Awards last week as part of a hip-hop homage.

Trugoy The DoDove’sarly life and career

According to All Hip Hop, 54-year-old American rapper David Jude Jolicoeur, one-third of the hip-hop group De La Soul, has passed away. He had been having health problems for the past few years, albeit the precise cause of death was unknown. 2018 saw Trugoy discuss his fight with congestive heart failure in an Instagram video. In 2020, he was briefly hospitalised.

Fans gave him the nickname "D" La Do" "or his unkempt dreadlock hairstyle.

De La Soul, who drew inspiration from everyone, including Johnny Cash, Steely Dan, and Hall & Oates, helped launch alternative hip-hop.

David Jude’s Biography

Jolicoeur was born to Haitian-American parents on September 21, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, but was raised in the Long Island hamlet of East Massapequa. In the 1980s, Jolicoeur, Vincent Mason, and Kelvin Mercer were close friends who went to the same high school in the Amityville neighbourhood of Long Island.

Following their decision to start a rap group. Critics and journalists referred to the group’s members as”the hippies of hip-ho” due to their incredible sense of style and the upbeat lyrics of their self-titled debut album (a title that the group was quick to refute with the release of the second album De La Soul Was Dead in 1991).