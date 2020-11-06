“True To The Game two” Premiere: Vivica A Fox, Columbus Short, Jeremy Meeks, Erica Peeples, Andra Fuller, Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

Last evening, Manny Halley Productions celebrated the premiere of “True To The Game two” at Atlanta. The film is set to hit theatres that Friday November 6th. Attendees at the premiere included Vivica A Fox, Columbus Short, Jeremy Meeks, Erica Peeples, Andra Fuller, Bernice Burgos, Juju Castaneda, Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser & Teddy Ruks, and much more.

Directed by Jamal Hill, TRUE TO THE GAME two picks up a year following the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose departure carries consequences for everybody who knew him especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself out of Philly’s treacherous spectacle, Gena has reinvented himself as a journalist, working and living in nyc. Forced to take some time from work, Gena is sent on mission to Los Angeles to get a career-changing narrative.

Although Gena is far from home, her entire life at Philly appears to always take a look. An individual from Quadir’s team has avenged his departure with a bang Jerrell’s team members, reigniting a different war between the two teams. Jerell (Fuller) is made to have compensated with no means necessary- and he will begin with Gena.

The movie stars Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”), Andra Fuller (“The Haves and the Have Nots”), Erica Peeples (“Fall Women”), Niatia”Lil Mama” Kirkland (“When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story”), Iyana Halley (HBO’s”Sharp Objects”) and also Jeremy Meeks,

Supporting cast contains Rotimi (“Electricity”), Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”), Religion Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z (“All American”), Bernice Burgos, Juliet”Juju” Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido (“Friday Night Lights”).

