True To The Game two In Theaters This Weekend, View Extended Trailer

A Manny Halley Productions published TRUE TO THE GAME two, in theatres this weekend. ) The Movie is based upon the first New York Times bestseller from Teri Woods and will be your squeal to True To The Game.

SEE EXTENDED TRAILER:

Starring Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”), Andra Fuller (“The Haves and the Have Nots”), Erica Peeples (“Fall Women”), Niatia”Lil Mama” Kirkland (“When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story”), Iyana Halley (HBO’s”Sharp Objects”) and also Jeremy Meeks, the movie opens in select theaters November 6, respectively 2020.

Directed by Jamal Hill, TRUE TO THE GAME two picks up a year following the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose departure carries consequences for those that knew him especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself out of Philly’s treacherous spectacle, Gena has reinvented himself as a journalist, working and living in new york. Forced to take some time from work, Gena is sent on mission to Los Angeles to get a career-changing narrative.

Although Gena is far from home, her entire life at Philly appears to always take a look. A person from Quadir’s team has avenged his passing with a bang Jerrell’s team members, reigniting a different war between the two teams. Jerell (Fuller) is made to have compensated with no means necessary- and he will begin with Gena.

Supporting cast contain Rotimi (“Electricity”), Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”), Religion Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z (“All American”), Bernice Burgos, Juliet”Juju” Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido (“Friday Night Lights”).

