Trudeau authorities to usher in new privacy laws

OTTAWA – The Trudeau government is poised to introduce legislation aimed toward greater protecting the privacy of Canadians in the electronic age.

The bill, to be tabled at the House of Commons on Tuesday, could be a step toward achieving obligations set out in the analysis correspondence of Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains.

It’d also flesh out the 10 fundamentals — from management over information to significant penalties for abuse of data — that compose the national virtual charter.

The strategy to get a legislative reform follows repeated calls against national privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien to update Canada’s aging privacy legislation.

The Liberals signalled their goal on the parliamentary note newspaper to present a bill which would make the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act.

It isn’t immediately evident how the new laws could mesh with existing national privacy legislation.

The Privacy Act covers government agencies and regulated businesses such as airlines and banks. The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act applies to private-sector associations.

Therrien states Canada’s information-protection legislation lag behind several others around the planet.

He’s pressed for new jurisdiction to issue binding orders to firms and to levy penalties for non-compliance with privacy laws. Therrien also needs powers to scrutinize the information-handling clinics of associations.

John Power, a spokesman for Bains, stated last month that Canadians are understandably worried about the way their information is used in a electronic world, including the government was going to fortify the private-sector privacy legislation.

“Our authorities will guarantee respect for the privacy of Canadians, encourage responsible innovation and improve reasonable enforcement forces,” he explained.

“We hope to have more to say about this shortly.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has requested Bains to operate together with different ministers to progress the electronic fish and charter up the privacy commissioner’s abilities together with the total objective of creating a brand new set of internet rights.

They are supposed to comprise:

— that the capacity to draw, remove and divert fundamental private data from a stage, like facebook or Twitter;

— comprehension of how private data is used, such as via a nationwide promotion recorder;

— that the capacity to assess and question the quantity of private data a business or government has accumulated;

— a way of notifying people when private data is broken up, together with proper reimbursement;

— along with the capacity to become liberated of online discrimination such as harassment and bias.

Rachel Rappaport, a spokeswoman for Justice Minister David Lametti, stated last month that the government is dedicated to reviewing the Privacy Act to make it keeps pace with all the ramifications of technological change and expanding Canadian values.

The government has solicited the views of both experts and interested parties, and it intends to consult with the wider public shortly, she explained.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 16, 2020.