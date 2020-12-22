Truck Driver Consistently Rams Woman’s Automobile in Winnipeg Street Rage

Participate in online video content material @kianajobo

It can be a road rage incident straight outta the movies, but a Canadian girl assumed she was gonna die for serious when this truck driver regularly slammed into her small sedan.

The terror went down in Winnipeg when a lady named Kiana Jobo claimed this dude in a Chevy Colorado pickup truck boxed her in at an intersection and obtained incredibly intense right before next her and ramming her Hyundai.

You can hear Kiana’s stress, understandably, in the video clip her passenger recorded … you see the truck coming at her from all sides, and at 1 point her passenger window shatters prompting Kiana’s mate to yell, “This guy’s striving to eliminate us!”

Kiana suggests he hit her so challenging she slammed into parked vehicles … in advance of she was ultimately ready to escape by dashing absent and blowing via stop signals. She did report him to cops who say he’ll be billed with hazardous procedure of a automobile.

What sparked this madness? Kiana says the truck driver received pissed mainly because she inched up as well near guiding him in an intersection where she was hoping to make a remaining. From there she says he commenced “honking his horn and flipping me off,”

When super-sort Canadians gotta offer with this kinda highway rage … it need to be 2020.