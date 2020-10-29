Troubled Lark Voorhies Is Returning To TV For Your Saved By The Bell Reboot – She Looks Terrific!

After the very first Saved By The Bell resurrection series information dropped, just Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley were connected. In actuality, Mark-Paul Gosselaar stated he did not even know that it was happening!

Happily whoever is creating the series finally achieved, and the two Zack Morris AND Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Amber Thiessen) are coming — you can view them from the most recent trailer!

However there is yet another successful yield on how…

Lark Voorhies, that played with fashionista Lisa Turtle to the show’s whole run — AND was among those only cast members into grad into Saved By The Bell in the OG Good Morning, Miss Bliss, is now coming again, too!

That is particularly fantastic news since the celebrity had hardly been observed in recent years — and if she did, she had been appearing nearly unrecognizable because she fought with a mental disorder known as schizoaffective thought disease.

Before this season the former kid star seemed on Dr. Oz to talk about mental health and also mentioned that the aggravation of being clubbed for those adorable reunions, not to mention the series also. It was really tragic to listen…

However Peacock is performing by Lark, bringing Lisa as a powerful businesswoman — and boy isn’t looking fantastic! Per the NBC loading assistance,”if the series picks up with Lisa, she’s flourishing with a thriving career in style.” Awww, exactly what we could have envisioned for her!

Plus it seems like gurl will not need to battle off the amorous advances of Screech anymore! So much as we could tell, the resurrection series won’t contain former co-star Dustin Diamond in almost any capacity.

As you might remember, the celebrity has the sketchiest route because the show’s ending, first appearing at a pornography called after his personality and then heading to jail for a pub fight where he chased a guy.

But maybe if Screech will get himself , he could find a TV glow-up such as Lisa Turtle! Watch EW’s first look at Lark’s long-awaited yield to Bayside (under )!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN/Dr. Oz/YouTube.]