Tropical Storm Eta virtually storm, aims in Central America

MEXICO CITY – Tropical Storm Eta pushed around near hurricane strength whilst going to Central America, with forecasters warning that it might attract a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains.

Eta, whose creation attached a record for the most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season, has been expected to become a hurricane before sunrise Monday and has been called to be closing in about Nicaragua’s coast by early Tuesday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 kph) early Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. This was centred about 185 kilometers (300 kilometres) east of this Nicaragua-Honduras boundary and going westward at 13 miles (20 kph).

Forecasters said northern and central Nicaragua into much of Honduras can get 15 into 25 inches (380 into 640 millimeters) of rainfall with 35 inches (890 millimeters) in remote regions. Heavy rains also were probably in southern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

Eta is that the 28th named Atlantic storm this year, linking the 2005 listing for named storms. Nonetheless, this is actually the very first time that the Greek letter Eta has been used because of storm title since following the 2005 year finished, meteorologists went and decided that there was a storm which should have turned into a title but did not.

Hurricane season has a month to visit, finishing Nov. 30. In 2005, Zeta formed at the end of December.