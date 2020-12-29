“Tron Legacy” Soundtrack Now Comprehensive

Walt Disney Records has produced “Tron Legacy: The Entire Edition,” the full variation of Daft Punk’s Grammy-winning soundtrack to the 2010 sci-fi sequel.

Upon launch a decade back with the film, Daft Punk’s soundtrack boasted twenty-two tracks. Even so, 9 bonus tracks were scattered throughout various platforms and vendors and were being ‘exclusives’ to said platforms.

The total edition, which was to start with introduced as a Mondo vinyl model a couple of months ago, has now turn out to be out there to stream and download and now all 30-a single tracks of 1 of the most celebrated movie scores of the 21st century.

“Tron Legacy: The Finish Edition” is now accessible in comprehensive on all three main audio-on-need services – Spotify, Apple New music and Amazon Audio.

Supply: Walt Disney Records