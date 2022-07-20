Trino Marin Dating: Everything You Need to Know

Jenni Rivera’s ex-husband is Jose Trinidad Marin, also known as Trino Marin. Jose Trinidad Marin was born on February 15, 1964, under the sign of Aquarius. He was born in the United States of America. Jenni Rivera, his ex-wife, was a well-known American singer and lyricist. Jenni was also a well-known television producer. Jenni was a dedicated artist, actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and public speaker.

Jose Trinidad Marin’s Biography

Trino Marin’s full name is Jose Trinidad Marn. He was born in California, United States, on February 15, 1964. Trino is well-known by his given name. Jose comes from a Christian family and has a joint ancestry. Before marrying his ex-wife, Jenni Rivera, Jose Trinidad was a household name. Jenni is well-known in the media for her abilities in singing, songwriting, and acting.

Trino Marin facts that you should know Trino Marin rose to prominence after marrying the late American singer Jenni Rivera. Jenni perished in a plane crash in 2012, while her ex-husband is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence. Here are some basic facts about Marin to help you get a better image of who she is.

Jose Trinidad Marin’s Profile in Brief

Relationship of Jose Marin and Jenni Rivera

Jose stated in an interview that he fell in love with Jenni Rivera when she was only 15 years old. Jose Marin proposed to Jenni when she was 20, and they married a few months later in 1984. Jenni became pregnant and gave birth to her first kid at the age of 17, while still in high school. They have three kids. Jose assaulted Jenni, his sister-in-law, and her children, and their marriage ended in 1992. There was no documentation or image of Jose Marin’s new wife revealed. He maintained his life in Riverside County with his new partner.

The Career of Jose Trinidad Marin

Jose was unemployed at the outset. Jose Marin worked at a variety of odd jobs to support his relationship with Rivera. At the age of 22, Jose was hired as an administrative manager at an American-Mexican café and began earning a nice living. Jose advised his wife to finish her studies rather than stay at home. Jenni, on the other hand, was laid back and preferred to spend time with her children and family. This minor argument grew into a major squabble.

Jose Marin’s Physical Appearance

Jose Trinidad Marin is 57 years old, weighs approximately 67kgs, and stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. Jose must maintain his shape and appearance because he is well-known as Jenni’s ex-husband.

Family Feud in Jose Marin’s

Jose abused Jenni’s younger sister as well as Jenni herself. Jenni’s younger sister reported Jose Marin’s abuse and physical assault in 1997. Jenni’s sister revealed in a statement that he not only sexually assaulted her but also distressed his eldest daughter Chiquis. When the physical value report arrived, it was apparent that Jose had sexually abused his daughters Jaqueline and Chiquis. When this case was made public, Jose was sentenced to nine years in prison. Later, in April 2006, Jose Marin was sentenced to 31 years in jail after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault. He was also accused of oppressing Jenni, his wife. Jenni and Jose Marin divorced in 1992.

Children of Jose Marin and Jenni Rivera

Jenni gave birth to their first child while still in high school. Jose and Jenni welcomed their first child on June 26, 1985. Chris was the name given to the baby girl by the young couple. Despite being a teen mother, Jenni handled the rigors of high school well and completed her studies on time. Jose and Jenni announced the birth of their second daughter, Jacqueline, on November 20, 1989.

Jose Marin’s Court-Martial

The court announced Jose Marin’s sentence of 31 years in prison, and it was evident that there would be no immediate relief for good behavior. Jose’s entire family, as well as all of his children, were present in court for the hearing. From the age of eight to twelve, Jose was accused of assaulting and bullying his elder daughter Chiquis. Nonetheless, she forgave her father and declared that she still loved him because he was her father during the court.

Jenni Revera’s Demise

Jenni perished in an airplane crash on December 9, 2012. She was flying aboard a Learjet 25. A minor issue with the plane’s engine caused an air mishap. In Monterrey, Mexico, the planes collided. Six more passengers, including Jenni, were killed in the tragedy. Jenni was scheduled to travel to Mexico for a musical event that was canceled owing to the tragedy. Her final performances were on December 31, 2012, in her homeland of Long Island. She was laid to rest in the All Souls Chapel & Cemetery.

