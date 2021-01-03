Tributes to ‘Liverpool legend’ Gerry Marsden

Tributes have been paid to “pop royalty” and “Liverpool legend” Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden.

he guide singer of the 60s band, whose hits provided Ferry Cross The Mersey and You will Never Walk By yourself, died aged 78 after a brief illness.

GERRY MARSDEN 1942 – 2021 Relaxation In Peace, Gerry. Past time we met was above supper in Denmark. Down-to-earth, and a accurate gent, you certainly designed your mark, and grew to become pop royalty. You will be tremendously skipped by us all. Shaky — Shakin’ Stevens (@officialShaky) January 3, 2021

The Cavern Club in Liverpool explained Gerry And The Pacemakers performed at the location just about 200 occasions.

Devastated to listen to of the passing of Gerry Marsden earlier right now. The word legend is generally overused but Gerry was not only a legend, but also a extremely very good good friend of The Cavern. pic.twitter.com/74HQZP4gio — The Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) January 3, 2021

Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who is from Liverpool and lined Marsden’s song Ferry Cross The Mersey, tweeted: “So sorry to listen to about the passing of Gerry Marsden, what a Liverpool Legend.

“So happy I achieved him.”

DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted: “So sad to listen to Gerry Marsden has handed away. I did a pair of gigs with him and he was great.

“RIP Gerry.”

As young people, we were being thrilled to take the Ferry in 1978. Lovely track. RIP. Gerry Marsden. Gerry & The Pacemakers – Ferry Cross The Mersey (1965) https://t.co/jGO7tK5QDO via @YouTube — Simply Purple (@SimplyRedHQ) January 3, 2021

Only Pink explained in a tweet: “As teens, we have been thrilled to just take the Ferry in 1978.

“Beautiful song. RIP. Gerry Marsden.”

Marsden’s hit You are going to Never ever Stroll On your own has become one of the most famous soccer anthems in the environment, sung on a regular basis by supporters at Liverpool FC’s Anfield.

It is with this kind of fantastic disappointment that we hear of Gerry Marsdenâs passing. Gerryâs words will reside on forever with us. Youâll Never Walk Alone â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

The club tweeted: “It is with this sort of great disappointment that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.

“Gerry’s text will are living on for good with us. You’ll Never ever Stroll By itself.

The Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne, shared a photograph of the Anfield gates.

“RIP Gerry Marsden,” he tweeted. “YNWA.”

Ex-Liverpool participant John Aldridge tweeted: “RIP Gerry Marsden.

RIP Gerry Marsden!What a charming bloke I was blessed to satisfy!zHe may well have passed away but His voice will stay on eternally at Anfield !He will under no circumstances stroll on your own!YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 3, 2021

“What a lovely bloke I was blessed to meet!

“He could have passed away but His voice will are living on eternally at Anfield!

“He will hardly ever stroll by yourself!”

Tragic news this morning. We have shed one of the most treasured associates of the â¦@LFCâ© spouse and children. We were honoured to welcome Gerry to Anfield in 2018, and he rewarded us by singing YNWA just prior to kick off. #RIPGerry pic.twitter.com/YLGUnuJCRz — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 3, 2021

Former Liverpool player Phil Thompson wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of the legend that is Gerry Marsden.

“He and his anthem will be permanently in our hearts. YNWA Gerry.”

