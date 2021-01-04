Tributes to Glenavon director Noel Hayes who ‘gave hope to many others on transplant journey’

An inspiring Glenavon FC director who was just one of the longest-surviving kidney transplant individuals in Northern Ireland gave hope to some others, a pal has mentioned.

oel Hayes had been a life time Glenavon supporter, the Lurgan football club claimed.

Mr Hayes, who was in his 70s, died quickly at the weekend.

He had been involved in the club in a range of roles, which includes a youth-amount coach and also as a steward. He was also accountable for a time for wanting immediately after the club’s ball boys.

But outside of soccer, Mr Hayes was very well known for encouraging other people cope with the trauma of organ transplants.

Last night the Northern Ireland Ambassador for Kidney Care United kingdom – former Assembly member Jo-Anne Dobson – spoke fondly of the man she described as “a true gentleman”.

“Noel was one of the people today we in the kidney household all appeared up to,” she claimed.

“He experienced his transplant far more than 30 yrs ago.

“What I loved was that he gave other people – individuals who were being potentially experiencing a transplant operation – he gave them hope.

“Noel was so serene, so calm, so chilled, so subject-of-reality and unflustered.

“He was a calming impact.

“He would’ve completed something for anyone,” stated Mrs Dobson, who donated a kidney to her son, Mark.

“When I turned NI Ambassador for Kidney Care British isles – just prior to I gave my son a kidney three years ago – just one of the 1st functions I did was at Glenavon FC with Noel.

“If ever there was an case in point in inspiring men and women to dig deep to guidance other patients, that was Noel. He was the embodiment of existence with a new kidney.

“Folks really don’t know how extensive they are heading to get out of a kidney transplant, and Noel was someone that we set on a pedestal – a person who had experienced 30 yrs as well as with his transplant.

“Noel gave hope to other folks on that journey – that they could be like him and have that precious present for a lengthy time.

“He wasn’t frightened to muck in, wasn’t concerned to communicate to anybody who was on a journey with kidney problems – he just experienced these a beautiful calming way with him.

“He was a real gentleman.”

Talking to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday, Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer mentioned it was a sad day for the club.

“Noel was a lifelong Glenavon supporter, and experienced been involved with the club for several, a lot of years, to begin with on the youth advancement aspect, and latterly as a member of the board.

“He was a really very highly regarded determine the two at the club and in the Lurgan area.

“It really is a very sad reduction to the club and its board of directors.” Mr Hayes joined Glenavon’s board of administrators in 2016 and had a short while ago been appointed as the club’s first supporter and personnel welfare officer.

“It was a situation he had extensive championed that the club really should have in buy to keep lovers and players alike in touch with the club in their hour of will need,” Glenavon mentioned in a statement.

“The ideas and prayers of everyone related to the club are with Noel’s family.”

Funeral preparations have not but been unveiled.

Belfast Telegraph