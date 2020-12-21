Trebles all round as Northern Eire keeper Hazard potential customers celtic to cup glory

A Co Down goalkeeper grew to become a Celtic hero in only his third video game for the club after helping them to Scottish Cup glory.

he town of Downpatrick joined in the celebrations after Conor Hazard performed a big hand – very pretty much – in making sure the Hoops retained the trophy.

The previous St Patrick’s Grammar pupil saved two penalties in the shootout right after the activity in opposition to Edinburgh side Hearts finished 3-3 immediately after added time.

It secured a exclusive ‘quadruple treble’ for Neil Lennon’s side – who have gained the league, Scottish Cup and Scottish Cup in 4 successive seasons.

And it was Hazard who was the unlikely hero.

The 22-year-old’s shootout heroics arrived in just his 3rd initial team sport for the Glasgow giants, managed by former Northern Ireland captain Neil Lennon.

Hearts were just a kick from successful the trophy just before Hazard’s intervention, when he saved from Stephen Kingsley. He then saved from Craig Wighton to snatch the trophy.

Hazard mentioned it was the things of goals, adding: “It can be a incredibly happy minute for me and my loved ones.

“I grew up supporting Celtic all my daily life, so to get the nod nowadays, in particular on this momentous occasion, was some thing I dreamed of.

“I just performed the match alternatively than the situation. All people was really quiet. You do not need to put added strain on you in a activity like this.”

Yesterday’s earn marks Lennon’s 1st domestic thoroughly clean sweep as Celtic supervisor. The very first two were accomplished below an additional Northern Ireland boss, Brendan Rodgers, while the two produce the 3rd involving them.

Lennon claimed: “I feel Conor wanted it to go to penalties so he could be the hero. They’ll discuss about him for a lengthy time now.

“That’s only his third senior match (for Celtic) and he has received us the cup. It’s wonderful for him.

“We desired Hazzy to pull some thing out for us after (Hearts goalkeeper) Craig Gordon saved a penalty for them and he did it.”

Football’s entire world governing overall body Fifa led the congratulations for Hazard. It tweeted: “Celtic FC total the quadruple-treble! Getting rid of in the shootout, rookie goalkeeper Conor Hazard will save Hearts’ past two penalties to inspire Celtic to glory in the #ScottishCupFinal. What an accomplishment!”

Also giving congratulations was ex-Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan, who hailed Hazard’s will save. “He had a difficult 120 minutes no doubt about it but when they major moment has arrived in penalties, he has saved two of the five,” he explained.

Conor’s previous university stated: “Properly completed to earlier pupil Conor Hazard who saved two penalties in the shoot out to assist Celtic FC acquire the Scottish Cup nowadays.”

Conor is also a previous participant for St Patrick’s Gaelic Athletic Club in Saul, just outside Downpatrick.

It tweeted: “Congratulations to Conor Hazard on a tremendous functionality, specifically in the penalty shootout and becoming the hero of the sport.”

At the start of his footballing vocation, Hazard played for Ballynagross in the Downpatrick Youth League, prior to earning the change to Cliftonville.

He has been on the guides at Celtic due to the fact 2014, possessing formerly had spells out on personal loan with Falkirk, Partick Thistle, and two times at Dundee.

Belfast Telegraph