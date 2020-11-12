Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Action Figure Sells For $55,000

That is not a normal action figure. The toy that includes Scott carrying a McDonald’s menu together with his trademark $6 meal lately sold on freelancer market StockX for more than 55,000. Five of those handmade and numbered figurines have been made accessible via a sweepstake published on Twitter.

Back in September,” Scott and McDonald’s announced their alliance which consisted of those Cactus Jack meal (comprising a Quarter Pounder with cheese, celery, and lettuce, moderate chips, a Sprite, along with barbecue dipping sauce), a capsule set motivated from the restaurant, and also layouts for the team’s uniforms.

“I could not be more eager to deliver the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s alliance into existence,” Scott said in an announcement in that moment. “We’re bringing together two worlds that are iconic. Adding a charitable part was crucial for mepersonally, and I can not wait for folks to find out what we have in store”

“Travis is a legitimate McDonald’s enthusiast having grown up seeing our restaurants in Houston, and of course among the greatest musical performances and cultural icons from the entire world,” explained McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley at a statement. “This is actually the very first time in almost 30 years we have introduced a celebrity’s title into our menu — we are eager to deliver the Travis Scott Meal into a McDonald’s near you”

From the end of September,” Scott’s meal became very hot that many restaurants had sold out of a number of its components. “We are working closely with all our providers, franchisees and suppliers to resupply affected restaurants as speedily as possible,” the restaurant declared in a statement.