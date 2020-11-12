Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival May Be Coming Back Today

It appears like Travis Scott’s hugely popular Astroworld Fest may be coming next season — presumably in case the COVID-19 pandemic finishes. HipHopDX reports which the official Instagram accounts for the rapper’s popular live event published a picture verifying it will return 2021. Captioned with”THE PARTY NEVER ENDS,” the image comes with an astronaut with fire in its own helmet.

Based on Hypebeast, Scott himself obtained to societal websites and shared with the information, allegedly saying,”See you next year… in Astrofest can not wait to flip on the f*ck up! — T.” RELATED: Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal Is Causing Shortages At Locations Round The U.S. Check out Scott’s social websites reveals mysterious hints at something possibly coming shortly. In Octoberhe declared he had been”about to go cook and assemble these partitions to get Utopia” onto Twitter. After that month, in addition, he said he had been”needing a joy.” The very first Astroworld Fest premiered in 2018 and featured artists like Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, and much more. In the 2019 iteration, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and much hit the point. Breaking NEWS Opera Staff Sue Kanye West For $1 Million For Not Paying Them The episode turned out, of course, completed this season due to COVID-19.