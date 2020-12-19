Travis Scott to release his very own alcoholic beverage, Cacti

Travis Scott has announced his latest entrepreneurial endeavour — a manufacturer of seltzer, Cacti.

Scott took to Instagram on Friday (December 18) to tease the first official photographs of the merchandise. The accompanying caption said, “[I] remember me and the gang use [sic] to sneak my pops beverages out the back again of the crib. I Recall my very first night time pure rage with the squad!!”

The exact publish goes on to clarify that the ‘Antidote’ rapper has been working on the assortment for some time, with the to start with ton of flavours set to roll out in early 2021.

However Scott’s social media is not rife with aspects, the Cacti internet site has a lot more information, describing the drink is an agave-spiked seltzer produced with “natural flavours” and “100% premium blue agave from Mexico”. The interactive, desert-motivated visuals for which Scott is recognized are also a characteristic of the web-site.

According to Billboard, Scott has partnered with brewing enterprise Anheuser-Busch to start Cacti.

This is not the initially endeavour Scott has embarked on outside of songs this calendar year.

In October, Scott declared he had teamed up with Sony by means of his Cactus Jack brand name – as a result of whom the forthcoming beverage is currently being place out – for a “strategic artistic partnership” towards the launch of the company’s hottest console, PlayStation 5.

That resourceful partnership, in accordance to Forbes, could contain “a cobranded console and maybe even a sport developed by Scott”.

A month right after his preliminary partnership announcement, Scott unveiled a line of PlayStation-branded footwear with Nike, with whom he also has a partnership.

The neutral-toned shoe characteristics the PlayStation symbol emblazoned on the heel and sole.