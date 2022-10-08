What Is Wrong with Travis Barker Illness? Travis Barker, Who Was Admitted to The Hospital for Pancreatitis, Discusses a New Health Issue.

Kourtney Kardashian, the star’s wife, wrote a touching note in response to his terrifying hospital dash. The 43-year-old actress, who took to Instagram Stories, wrote: “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, and for the overwhelmingly kind response. I’m incredibly touched and grateful.

Travis’ health update comes after he made a full recovery from a pancreatitis episode that could have been fatal in June. Doctors, according to TMZ, think that removing a polyp “in a highly sensitive location” during an endoscopy caused the disease.

‘Much Better’ Feelings for Travis Barker



Travis Barker has at least sufficiently recovered to return to social media. He tweeted on Saturday, July 2, saying, “I am so very very glad that after intense treatment I am currently considerably better.” According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized with pancreatitis early last week as a result of problems after a colonoscopy. And based on Barker’s tweets, it is largely accurate.

The newest Kardashian in-law claimed that after undergoing an endoscopic treatment on Monday, June 27, he felt “excruciating pain.” He explained, “During the endoscopy, a very small polyp was removed right in a highly delicate spot, which is generally treated by professionals, which tragically injured a crucial pancreatic drainage tube.

“This led to severe, maybe fatal pancreatitis.” The length of time it will take for him to fully recover is unknown. He currently seems to be recovering; on July 4, Barker and his new spouse Kourtney Kardashian both shared Instagram Stories of flowers and a “get well soon” card that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble had given. Being aware that the Kardashian-Jenners are current is comforting.

Childhood and Education

On November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, Barker was born. Barker’s mother gave him his first drum set when he was four years old; it was the only one he would possess until he was fifteen. At the age of five, drummer Michael Mai introduced young Barker to a variety of performing styles through drum tuition.

He also started taking trumpet lessons at this time. In junior high, Barker picked up the piano and briefly experimented with singing by joining the men’s and women’s choirs of the madrigals. Additionally, Barker had ambitions outside of music; he wanted to be a pro surfer and skateboarder. I always migrated back to drums, though,” claims Barker. The only direction I felt somewhat connected to and capable of understanding was that one. I found that using my drums was the best way for me to express myself.

What Is the Net Worth of Travis Barker?

American drummer, musician, and reality television sensation Travis Barker has a $50 million dollar fortune. The fact that Barker developed a fashion line and a record label in addition to appearing on the MTV reality series “Meet the Barkers” is what makes him best known for playing drums in the band Blink-182. Travis was listed among the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” by Rolling Stone magazine in 2016. Blink-182’s most popular album, “Enema of the State,” has sold more than 15 million copies.

Travis was a passenger aboard a private plane that crashed in South Carolina in 2008 as it was taking off. 4 persons passed away. Travis and DJ AM both suffered serious injuries, while Barker had burns covering 65% of his body. He underwent 27 operations and spent four months in the hospital rehabilitating.

Career

After graduating from high school, Barker played in the bands Snot and Feeble before joining Chad Larson’s ska-punk outfit, the Aquabats, in 1996. When Blink-182’s drummer quit the band, Travis recorded one album with the Aquabats and the band went on tour with them. In 1998, Barker took over as the band’s official drummer.

Barker’s debut album with Blink-182, “Enema of the State,” was released in June 1999, and the band quickly gained popularity thanks to the singles “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “Adam’s Song.” The video for “All the Small Things” won an MTV Video Music Award in 2000, and the song reached #1 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart and #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the fall of 1999, the band set off on an arena tour, but Travis was forced to miss a number of the shows because of a fractured finger. With Blink-182, Barker has released 5 additional albums: “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” in 2001, “Blink-182” in 2003, “Neighborhoods” in 2011, “California” in 2016, and “Nine” in 2019.

Individual Life

In 2001, Travis wed Melissa Kennedy; however, the marriage ended in divorce nine months later. He wed Shanna Moakler, a former Miss USA, on October 30, 2004, a year after the couple had their son Landon. Alabama, who was born in December 2005, is one of their other children; Moakler also has a daughter from a prior union with Oscar De La Hoya.

The family appeared in 16 episodes of the reality program “Meet the Barkers,” which aired in 2005 and 2006. In 2008, Barker and Moakler were divorced. Travis and Shanna were both detained in 2014 after police were called to their shared residence. She allegedly made threats to have her boyfriend beat up Travis and to have Barker kill Moakler.