Travis Barker Before and After Plane Crash: Everything You Need to Know

Travis Barker's life has changed a great deal. Before and after the plane crash, Travis Barker's personality changed dramatically.

Before and After Travis Barker’s Career

For the rock band Blink-182, Travis Barker serves as drummer. Hip-hop musicians have frequently collaborated with him. With +44 and Box Car Racer, he formed the rap-rock group Transplants, which has since added Antemasque and Goldfinger to its ranks.

Travis proposed to Kourtney Kardashian recently. American media personality and socialite Kourtney Kardashian is 42 years old. Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007 featuring her and her family. At that time, the Kardashian family was hugely popular. The news of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement quickly spread over the Internet.

A Plane Carrying Travis Barker Perished in The Crash.

Travis was severely injured in an accident that resulted in burns and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, he had to endure a number of procedures. The Learjet 60 plane that Barker was flying in crashed in South Carolina in 2008.

Both the plane’s captain and first officer were killed in the crash. Charles Monroe Still, Jr., Travis’ bodyguard, and Chris Baker, Travis’ assistant, both died in the attack. With severe injuries, only DJ Adam Goldstein and Travis survived the plane crash. Barker received third-degree burns on over 65% of his body and had to undergo 26 surgeries and numerous skin grafts to recover from his injuries.

Travis spent 11 weeks in the hospital. As a result, Barker has been diagnosed with PTSD (PTSD). He has never been on an aircraft before. DJ Adam Goldstein died from a heroin overdose a year after the crash.

Before and After Travis Barker’s Plane Crash

Travis’ health improved dramatically as a result of the plane disaster. In an interview, he claimed that the plane disaster was the catalyst for his decision to stop misusing prescription medicines for the first time. Before the accident, he smoked pot, but he didn’t drink. After the plane disaster, he began taking painkillers to help him overcome his phobia of flying. Osteoporosis set in as a result of his depleting lifestyle. He was frequently admitted to the hospital for surgery. Because of his high tolerance for opioids, he is likely to wake up. It was reported that when he flushed everything down the toilet, he didn’t have any more problems. The plane crash served as Travis’ “rehab,” he said. If the plane hadn’t crashed, he wouldn’t have resigned. After Travis proposed to Kourtney, the pair got engaged, and they were now blissfully living their lives together.

Travis Barker on The Crash of His Plane

Any close encounter with death was going to mess things up for Travis, he added.

He went on to say that he had many individuals who were very important to him removed from his life, and that he had faced death head-on and survived. He also stated that he knows he has been blessed every day since the accident. Simply convincing himself that he was still alive was all that was needed to motivate him to make the most of each day was all that was required.

Travis said that until you are close to death or confront mortality head-on, you can’t say that you truly appreciate every day as if it were your last. He believes that those who have evaded death simply do so in a different manner.

